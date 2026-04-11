Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on 500, says ‘I even saved 200’

A Bengali woman living in Bengaluru has gone viral after attempting to spend an entire day in the city with just ₹500. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Mondal shared a video documenting her budget experiment, offering a glimpse into how she managed food, travel and small breaks within a tight limit in one of India’s most expensive cities.

A woman in Bengaluru tried a ₹ 500 day challenge, covered food and commute, and still ended with savings.(Instagram/priyankablrdairy)

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In the video, she explained her motivation and experience, saying, “Can you survive an entire day in an expensive city like Bengaluru with just ₹500? I gave it a try, and the result was surprising. I started my morning with idlis, and honestly, at that point, life felt pretty sorted. For travel, I managed with the metro since cabs were out of budget. I took a short tea break in between to keep myself going.”

She added that lunch was the most challenging part of the day due to high prices. “When it was time for lunch, just looking at the menu almost gave me a shock because of the prices. But somehow, I managed to fix a meal within ₹120,” she said.

Managing costs and ending on a high note

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{{^usCountry}} As the day progressed, Mondal stuck to her budget with careful spending. “By evening, I grabbed a vada pav and another cup of tea, and my budget was already telling me it was time to head home,” she shared. Surprisingly, she ended the day with money left in hand. “In the end, I still managed to save ₹200 and even celebrated with a little happy dance!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the day progressed, Mondal stuck to her budget with careful spending. “By evening, I grabbed a vada pav and another cup of tea, and my budget was already telling me it was time to head home,” she shared. Surprisingly, she ended the day with money left in hand. “In the end, I still managed to save ₹200 and even celebrated with a little happy dance!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption: “Bengaluru me ₹500 me pura din survive kiya. Sach bolu… survive ho gaya, and enjoy bhi kiya.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption: “Bengaluru me ₹500 me pura din survive kiya. Sach bolu… survive ho gaya, and enjoy bhi kiya.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The clip has drawn a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom were both amused and impressed by the attempt. One user wrote, “This is actually impressive, especially in Bengaluru where even a coffee costs a lot.” Another commented, “Metro is the real hero here, otherwise ₹500 would not be enough.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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