...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on 500, says ‘I even saved 200’

A woman in Bengaluru survived a full day on ₹500, managed meals, travel and even saved ₹200 by the end.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Advertisement

A Bengali woman living in Bengaluru has gone viral after attempting to spend an entire day in the city with just 500. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Mondal shared a video documenting her budget experiment, offering a glimpse into how she managed food, travel and small breaks within a tight limit in one of India’s most expensive cities.

A woman in Bengaluru tried a 500 day challenge, covered food and commute, and still ended with savings.(Instagram/priyankablrdairy)

(Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral)

In the video, she explained her motivation and experience, saying, “Can you survive an entire day in an expensive city like Bengaluru with just 500? I gave it a try, and the result was surprising. I started my morning with idlis, and honestly, at that point, life felt pretty sorted. For travel, I managed with the metro since cabs were out of budget. I took a short tea break in between to keep myself going.”

She added that lunch was the most challenging part of the day due to high prices. “When it was time for lunch, just looking at the menu almost gave me a shock because of the prices. But somehow, I managed to fix a meal within 120,” she said.

Managing costs and ending on a high note

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The clip has drawn a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom were both amused and impressed by the attempt. One user wrote, “This is actually impressive, especially in Bengaluru where even a coffee costs a lot.” Another commented, “Metro is the real hero here, otherwise 500 would not be enough.”

(Also read: ‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.

cost of living social media bengaluru
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home / Trending / Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on 500, says ‘I even saved 200’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.