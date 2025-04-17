Bengaluru-based Shoffr founder wastes no time as BluSmart halts cab services: 'Come try us'

As BluSmart, once hailed as a cleaner, premium alternative to ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber, abruptly suspended ride bookings in key cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the founder of Bengaluru-based Shoffr, Kislay Verma, was quick to seize the opportunity. BluSmart has stopped operations after SEBI alleged financial misconduct by the company’s promoters. (REUTERS)

Taking to X, the founder of @shoffr_in responded to several users lamenting the sudden unavailability of BluSmart’s trusted service and used the moment to offer his company as a replacement.

Also read: BluSmart halts cab bookings in Bengaluru amidst SEBI probe into financial irregularities: Report

One post that caught particular attention was from a user who shared how deeply BluSmart had become part of his family’s life:

“My elderly parents in Delhi have an unwavering faith in BluSmart. They refuse to keep a car and driver, saying 'BluSmart hai na.' Whenever they have to go somewhere and I offer to arrange a premium car service I trust, they respond, 'BluSmart hai na. Rental kar lenge.'”

He added, “I don't know exactly what went wrong, but I know they'll be heartbroken when I tell them 'Ab BluSmart nahi hai.'”

To this, the Shoffr founder replied warmly, “Our team at @shoffr_in would be honoured to serve your parents. Let us know when they need a ride next time.”

He also responded to other users. One X user wrote, “Very privileged take but BluSmart was the only service that felt secure enough that one could doze off by mistake also and won’t wake up to regret it. Clean cabs with surety of turning up come what may. Generational wealth ka scope tha. All gone for a Camellias flat.”

The Shoffr founder replied simply, “Come try @shoffr_in.”

BluSmart pulls plug

BluSmart, the electric cab service once seen as a rising alternative in India’s metro cities, has quietly suspended operations in Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported. BluSmart’s app, though still available on the Play Store, now shows no available time slots or booking dates, effectively pausing its operations without an official statement.

Also read: Who is Anmol Singh Jaggi, BluSmart and Gensol promoter barred by SEBI from securities market?

The development comes as BluSmart’s parent company, Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL), faces serious allegations from SEBI. In an interim order, SEBI accused promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi of misusing company funds and running GEL as their personal business.