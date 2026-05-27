IndiGo passengers walk on plane wing at Bengaluru airport amid smoke scare. Video

A flyer aboard the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai, which was evacuated after smoke was detected inside the aircraft, shared a video showing passengers walking on the wing of the aircraft. The X user claimed that the people were forced to walk back inside the plane by walking on the wing after one of the inflatable slides failed to open.

A rescue and evacuation operation was conducted after smoke was detected in the cabin and cockpit of an IndiGo aircraft. (PTI)

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“Also, IndiGo from the incident yesterday on the flight 6E6017, this is the video after I exited the aircraft. The slide on the overwing exit (right side) did not inflate yesterday. You could see people had to get on the wing. And, get back inside the aircraft again to exit,” one passenger, Deepan Qweeter Kannan, wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘I am still shaking’: IndiGo passenger recounts Bengaluru-Chennai flight evacuation after smoke scare

The passenger, in a tweet also urged, “I hope you will look into this as well in your investigation. It could have caused a serious problem for the safe exit of the people. In their panic, people could have fallen or had caused serious injury to themselves. Please ensure this is investigated properly.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video shared shows passengers standing on one of the wings of the aircraft, trying to walk inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shared shows passengers standing on one of the wings of the aircraft, trying to walk inside. {{/usCountry}}

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The same passenger had earlier tweeted, “There was smoke in my Indigo flight from Bangalore to Chennai. We had to evacuate immediately. I am still shaking. So scary.”

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IndiGo addresses smoke scare incident:

In a statement dated May 26, the airline addressed the smoke scare incident, stating that passengers and crew members were evacuated safely. However, the airline did not specify any reason behind the smoke.

Also Read: IndiGo flight attendant fixes passenger’s broken glasses with nail glue, duct tape on Kolkata to Hyderabad flight

On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed.

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All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time.

At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority."

IndiGo Spokesperson