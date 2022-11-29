Benny Dayal is not happy with 'Dossam' cafe at Chandigarh airport. Watch video to know why

A few days back, Benny Dayal was at Chandigarh airport and thought of having a nice South Indian breakfast before boarding his flight. He headed to the food court and came across a cafe that made him furious. Reason? The name of the cafe - Dossam. The musician then recorded a video and had a lot to say about 'Dosa' and its pronunciation in several southern states of the country. He went on to say that "add 'Am' to anything, it becomes South Indian" sarcastically. He even gave an example, 'Dreamum wakeupum critical conditionum'. The line he quoted is from a very famous song 'Dreamum wakeupum' picturised on Rani Mukherjee and Prithviraj. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sowmya Raoh.

"DOSSAM!!!!!!!!! Not DOSA, Not DOSHA, NOT DOSAI!!!! Add "AM", and anything will become South Indian, IS IT??? DEEEIIIIIIIIII!!!!" wrote Benny Dayal while sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times. It has also received several comments from people.

Rahul Subramanian dropped a comment on Benny Dayal's video and wrote, "Dosa + Awesome = Dosaam." Content creator Nirmal Pillai commented, "They may just have combined Dosa + Appam." Danish Sait referred to the text insert on Benny Dayal's video and wrote "Italy" with the country's flag emoji. Musician Aditi Singh Sharma also said the same thing and wrote, "Hahaha, but best is hot 'Italy'."

