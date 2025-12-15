Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
‘Best to travel’: Woman shares heartfelt moment of Emirates flight attendant comforting her toddler

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 09:43 pm IST

A woman shared how an Emirates flight attendant comforted her toddler during a flight.

A woman travelling with her toddler on an Emirates flight has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing what she described as a smooth and caring flying experience.

A woman recalled a Emirates journey where a flight attendant helped soothe her toddler.(Instagram/m.abd_rahmann)
Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Rida Shahzadi, posted a video capturing different moments from the journey, giving viewers a glimpse of how the airline catered to her young child during the flight.

The clip, divided into several segments, opens with an Emirates flight attendant gently comforting her toddler. In another moment, the child is seen sleeping peacefully in a bassinet provided on board. A later segment shows the sleepy toddler resting in a complimentary stroller offered by the airline after landing. Shahzadi also shared a brief glimpse of the meal served to her during the flight, highlighting the overall experience of travelling with Emirates.

Take a look here at the clip:

Text overlaid on the video read, “Why Emirates is best to travel,” while the caption stated, “My experience with Emirates as a toddler.”

Internet reacts

The post quickly attracted reactions, with users sharing their own experiences of flying with Emirates. In the comments section, one viewer wrote, “Same it was the best experience,” while another added, “This is so heartwarming to see.” A third comment read, “This is the best airline in the world.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks such as, “I really love flying with emirates” and “That’s why i prefer flying with emirates,” pointing to loyalty built through positive travel experiences.

However, not all responses were positive. One user offered a contrasting view, saying, “I had different experience, the cabin crew kept rolling her eyes.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Best to travel': Woman shares heartfelt moment of Emirates flight attendant comforting her toddler
