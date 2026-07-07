‘Bhai, chal kya raha hai Mumbai mein?’: Woman rejected as tenant over her ‘numerology number’

An Instagram post by a content creator exposed a hilarious yet frustrating new hurdle for renters in Mumbai: numerological vetting. The woman recalled accompanying a friend to a flat viewing where the affluent landlady asked for the prospective tenant's numerology number.

The content creator alleged that her friend was denied tenancy. (Instagram/@thatindianchick_)

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“Guess what this landlady does for a living,” Vagmita Singh wrote on Instagram while sharing a video.

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The clip opens with her saying, “Bhai, chal kya raha hai Mumbai mein?” She goes on to say that she had heard tenants being rejected for eating non-veg or being unmarried. However, a recent encounter left her dumbfounded when a landlady cited a numerology number as the reason for rejection.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh recalled it happened when she visited a place that her friend wanted to rent. The landlady asked for her friend’s number, and the confused woman gave out her phone number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh recalled it happened when she visited a place that her friend wanted to rent. The landlady asked for her friend’s number, and the confused woman gave out her phone number. {{/usCountry}}

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At this point, the “posh” landlady laughed and told them that she wanted her numerology number, eventually teaching Singh and her friend how to calculate it.

“My friend's number is number 7 and this lady says, ‘Actually, darling, my house is number 4. You’re number 7. It will be a bad mismatch’,” Singh recalled.

She continued, “My friend got rejected as a tenant because of her numerology number.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Vagmita Singh. This report will be updated when she responds.)

Take a look at the video she shared:

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Haha! Apt for some Mumbai house owners! I once met a landlady who stood at the gate and refused to set foot inside the house a minute earlier or later, saying she’d only meet me at the correct time. I saw so many red flags in my 10 min interaction with her that I just respectfully walked away. Clearly, the timing didn’t work in her favour.”

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Another commented, “I am shocked to see people replying that it’s a good match in numerology. Shocked coz I had no idea that people even know all this.” The social media user referred to several remarks in which people said that the landlady missed a chance, claiming that 4 and 7 are a good pair of numbers.

A third posted, “Half the comment section says it's a good match, the other half says it's a bad match. Conclusion - nobody knows anything.” A fourth commented, “Mumbai is high on Numerology.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)