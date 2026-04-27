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‘Bhaiya please bacche hain’: Indore couple with 2-year-old held hostage in car for 10 minutes, threatened with stick

The family remained trapped inside the locked vehicle as the man continued his aggressive behaviour, repeatedly demanding money.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A miscreant held a husband, wife, and their two-year-old daughter hostage inside their car, threatening them with a stick and demanding money. The ordeal, which lasted nearly 10 minutes, left the family terrified as the accused hurled abuses and tried to intimidate them into handing over cash. The incident occurred in Indore.

Indore couple with 2-year-old child threatened with stick. (Reddit@r/Indore)

According to a post shared on the social media platform Reddit, the accused approached the vehicle and began threatening the occupants, demanding money over the pretext of a minor collision, as per a report by NDTV. The family remained trapped inside the locked vehicle as the man continued his aggressive behaviour, repeatedly demanding money.

"The best way is to speed up your car and run when you are with your family you can't risk your family infront of a goon," a second user wrote.

"I would only blame the family and general public who was watching this like a circus and taking vidoes. One tight slap is all that's needed for these 'alpha male goons,'a third user commented.

Also read | Ashneer Grover on Zoho's Sridhar Vembu’s call for Indians in the US to returnIn a separate incident, a minor misunderstanding between neighbours in Vidyamanyanagar near Andrahalli, Bengaluru, escalated into a brutal assault, leaving a couple injured and sparking a police investigation.

According to a complaint filed with the Byadarahalli police, Sowmya GK, a tailor, and her husband Gangadhar, a 39-year-old auto driver, were allegedly attacked by members of a neighbouring family with a cricket bat following a heated altercation.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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