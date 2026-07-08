Bhiwandi’s ‘Spider-Man’ uses his ‘power’ to responsibly help commuters cross waterlogged streets

Embodying the iconic line "with great power comes great responsibility," a man in a Spider-Man costume named Shadab transformed into a real-life superhero on the waterlogged streets of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Frustrated by municipal delays after heavy monsoon rains left the city flooded and traffic paralysed, he donned the costume to step into the chaos.

A man dressed as Spider-Man in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. (X/@ANI)

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Shadab took matters into his own hands by directing vehicles and clearing stagnant water to ease commuter distress. A video of his cinematic inspiration has drawn widespread attention, prompting many to praise him.

Also Read: '1 hour of travel. 3 minutes in office': Mumbai woman's monsoon ordeal sparks discussion on city's infrastructure

“A local, Shadab, dressed as 'Spider-Man ', assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi,” ANI tweeted as they shared a video of Shadab in action.

While directing vehicles and helping commuters, he also high-fives some and shakes hands with a few, appreciating his gesture.

Why the effort?

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{{^usCountry}} "I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI. Why the Spider-Man costume? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI. Why the Spider-Man costume? {{/usCountry}}

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He told the news agency that he donned the costume because he was inspired by the particular superhero. “Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water.”

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What did social media say?

Most praised the man for his selfless efforts, with some doing so in a hilarious way. An individual wrote, “If this isn't a wholesome side quest, idk what is.” Another posted, “Spider-Man: India chapter.”

A third commented, “People may call him crazy, but I call him a rare species. In an age where everyone is busy asking, ‘What's in it for me?’, this guy seems to have skipped that chapter entirely. Selflessness may be endangered, but he's doing a pretty good job of keeping it alive!”

A fourth expressed, “Spiderman - Brand new day, same old problem.” The X user referred to the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to hit the theatres on July 30.

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Also Read: Weather today LIVE: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, train services hit in Mumbai amid heavy rains; IMD warnings issued

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc on Maharashtra. At least ten people have died due to the rainfall since July 1.

In a tweet shared on July 7, BMC announced, “Schools in Mumbai will be closed tomorrow, i.e., on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Additionally, permission has been granted to offices in the private sector to work from home, and a message to this effect is being circulated on social media.”