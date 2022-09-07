Bhopal man’s interesting snack-selling jingle impresses netizens. Watch

Do you remember Kacha Badam song sung by Bhuban Badyakar to sell peanuts in remote areas of West Bengal? The song went crazy viral online, and numerous videos featuring the song surfaced on social media. Turns out, he is not the only vendor who has intrigued people with his singing. Now, a video gaining a lot of traction online captures a man's quirky way of selling snacks. The snack seller from Bhopal uses a catchy jingle to attract customers.

The clip was uploaded on Twitter by a user who goes by manishbpl1. "Bhopali namkeen wala. There is no dearth of talent in Bhopal," read the caption written alongside the video. The 45-second-clip shows the snack seller sitting with his bag on a scooter. And, instead of waiting for the buyers to come and ask about what he has to offer, he sings jingles to let them know, along with their prices. "Nam Nam Nam Nam Namkeen Ke Packets Aur Tee Tee Tee Tee Tees Tees Rupaiyee Ke (The packets of namkeen cost 30 each)," the man sings in the video.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The video was shared five days ago. It has since accumulated over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 3,200 comments. People also praised the snack seller in the comments section.

"Fodder for Yashraj Mukhate and other reel makers #kacchabadam moment," commented an individual. "Though hilarious, it's convincing," posted another. A third expressed, "Wow, what a talent!"