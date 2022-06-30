Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Big brother kisses:' Cat siblings can't stop cuddling each other. Watch sweet video
The video of a cat cuddling with its kitty sibling was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat siblings cuddling with each other.(Reddit/@abrunk2)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 08:19 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The bonds between siblings are something that often flourish in childhood and stay with us for life. And not just for humans, the love between siblings can be seen in animals too. This particular video that has been shared on Reddit shows one such treasurable moment between two cat brothers. The video may make you smile from ear to ear. The video shows the two kitties snuggled up very close to each other.

The video has been shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Big brother kisses.” The adorable cat video was shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros, aptly so as the two kitties in this video are brothers.

Watch the cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit a day ago and since then, has received more than 7,600 upvotes on it. The video has also accumulated different comments from people.

A Redditor writes, “It's the head flop that did me in.” “This should be cross posted in r/aww because it's so darn cute,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Brotherly love is so amazing!”

