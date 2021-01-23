'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker
A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of a state lawmaker in Oklahoma.
A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season. Rep. Justin Humphrey’s district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year near the Arkansas border. He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.
“Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state," Humphrey said in a statement.
Humphrey says his bill would only allow trapping and that he also hopes to secure $25,000 to be offered as a bounty.
Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in Oklahoma, told television station KOCO that the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of Redd the cheetah’s beautiful purr may fill you with a sense of serenity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch borrow dogs and buy delivery uniforms to dodge curfew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beer yoga classes resume post lockdown in Cambodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Zoo Authority releases 3 tiger cubs in Bengal safari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox