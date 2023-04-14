Bihu dance sets world record, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares another video of the performance

On Thursday, 11,304 dancers and musicians performed the traditional Assamese dance, Bihu, in Sarusajai Stadium and set two world records. The artists performed their show and achieved the world record for largest Bihu dance performance and largest performance by folk musicians. The Sarusajai Stadium witnessed a 15-minute-long performance. More than 7,000 dancers, over 3,000 dhol drummers and other musicians were chosen to perform.

Bihu dance is a traditional folk-dance popular across Assam and especially performed during Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, ((Twitter/Screengrab))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in an address, “Today we have been able to create two world records. Like today, on Friday also 11,000 dancers and musicians will perform Bihu in front of the Prime Minister and start our journey of conquering the world stage.”

The CM recently took to Twitter and shared more visuals from this incredible performance. "Some moments from the spectacular last evening at Sarusajai," wrote CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as he shared the dance clip. The video shows an aerial view of dancers and musicians grooving to the beats. As the video progresses, it also shows the audience members dancing to the energetic beats of the dhol.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This clip was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 19,000 times and has a few likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Awesome… Wonderful vibe." Another shared, "Happy Rongali Bihu to you and your family." A third shared, "Historic Moment & World Record Created, when 11K+ dancers danced to the tune of Bihu in Guwahati! Great Job @himantabiswa Sir!" A fourth added, "Proud moment for the people of Assam."