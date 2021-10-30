Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Bike Man’: Man fixes bicycles for kids in neighbourgood, video wins hearts

The video prompted people to share appreciative comments.
The image shows the man fixing the bike of a kid.(Screengrab)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

What is better to make your day brighter than a sweet video showcasing the wonderful gestures of a Good Samaritan? This video, shared on Instagram, is one such clip and chances are it will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“All the neighborhood kids come to him when they need their bike fixed,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows a man fixing bicycles of his neighbourhood kids. The text appearing on the screen reads “My husband has become the bike man.”

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video was shared a few days ago and since then, has accumulated more than 5,000 likes. The post has also received appreciative comments from people.

“Bet the kids will remember this forever,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is the nicest thing to see. Not only is your sweet husband helping the children but the children are outside riding bikes!!” posted another. “What a doll!!! Bless his kind and beautiful soul!!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

