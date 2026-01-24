Biker pauses at traffic signal to let cyclist pose with his superbike, internet applauds the gesture
A biker paused at a traffic signal to click a photo of a cyclist on his superbike.
A brief yet touching interaction at a traffic signal has struck a chord with social media users, serving as a reminder that kindness often reveals itself through the smallest of actions. The video was shared on Instagram by Rishi Pandey, who captured the moment while seated inside his car. What unfolds outside the window is a quiet, unscripted exchange that has since drawn widespread attention online.
As vehicles wait for the signal to turn green, a biker is seen stepping forward to help a cyclist fulfil a simple wish. The cyclist hands over his phone, and the biker clicks a photograph of him as he sits proudly on his superbike. After taking the picture, the biker returns the phone. The cyclist responds with a gentle smile before settling back on his cycle, patiently waiting for the traffic light to change.
Many viewers felt the biker’s gesture acknowledged the cyclist with dignity, not as someone easily overlooked on the road, but as a person deserving a moment of attention and respect.
Take a look here at the video:
Social media reacts with warmth
Since being shared, the video has crossed more than five lakh views on Instagram, with users flooding the comments section with praise and emotion. One user wrote, “This is the kind of content that restores faith in humanity.” Another commented, “Such a small act, yet it made me smile instantly.” A third said, “Respect is free, and this biker showed it beautifully.”
Another comment read, “Respect to the biker for taking a minute and treating him with dignity.” One user added, “This proves you do not need money to be rich in values.” Yet another wrote, “Roads would be better places if people behaved like this more often.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.