Biker pauses at traffic signal to let cyclist pose with his superbike, internet applauds the gesture

A brief yet touching interaction at a traffic signal has struck a chord with social media users, serving as a reminder that kindness often reveals itself through the smallest of actions. The video was shared on Instagram by Rishi Pandey, who captured the moment while seated inside his car. What unfolds outside the window is a quiet, unscripted exchange that has since drawn widespread attention online. A brief moment at a traffic signal showed a biker letting a cyclist pose on his superbike. (Instagram/thewisestfool_rishi )

As vehicles wait for the signal to turn green, a biker is seen stepping forward to help a cyclist fulfil a simple wish. The cyclist hands over his phone, and the biker clicks a photograph of him as he sits proudly on his superbike. After taking the picture, the biker returns the phone. The cyclist responds with a gentle smile before settling back on his cycle, patiently waiting for the traffic light to change.

Many viewers felt the biker’s gesture acknowledged the cyclist with dignity, not as someone easily overlooked on the road, but as a person deserving a moment of attention and respect.

Take a look here at the video: