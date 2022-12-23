Biker's close encounter with a tiger will make you shiver. Watch

Several videos on the internet show an animal crossing a road while cars try to pass by. Adding to the list of such videos, recently, a clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows something similar. In the video's opening scene, a tiger is seen crossing a road as a biker speeding up approaches the road. The bike's driver cautiously begins to reverse as the tiger comes near them. Fortunately, the tiger left the area after a short while. The clip is presumed to be taken by someone sitting in a car waiting for the wild animal to leave.

In the post's caption, the IFS officer wrote, "As long as one doesn't have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats. Via Ramesh Pandey."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and has 3000 likes and several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "The ideal way, at least in these zones, is to wait for the vehicle in front to pass. If he is waiting, then you also need to wait behind and not just overtake. He is lucky, and not it's lunch, fortunately." A second person said, "It is not safe to drive slow for bikers via these tiger areas. They might be waiting in bushes to jump and ambush. You never know. " A third person added, "By just watching the video and imagining myself in the situation, booo damn, it's so scary."

