Bill Gates goes inside sewer to explore hidden history of Brussels on World Toilet Day

Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft was seen going into a sewer. But why? Well, to explore the history of Brussels’ underground water waste system on the occasion of World Toilet Day. He took to Instagram to share the video and also informed the people about the rich history of Brussels.

Bill Gates visits Brussels Sewer Museum. (Instagram/@Bill Gates)

"I explored the hidden history of Brussels’ sewage system—and the role of wastewater in global health—for this year‘s #WorldToiletDay," wrote Bill Gates on Instagram. (Also Read: Bill Gates predicts every netizen will have AI-powered advanced ‘personal assistant’)

A text inlay on the video reads, "I experienced it all at the Brussels’ underground museum. Documenting the history of the city's wastewater system. In the 1800's the sewage got dumped into the city's Senne River. That led to horrible cholera epidemics. Today, a 200-mile network of sewers and treatment plants process the city's waste."

The video shows how Bill Gates explored the underground system and met scientists to learn more about it.

Watch the video shared by Bill Gates here:

More about World Toilet Day:

Every year, World Toilet Day is celebrated on November 19. This day was designated as World Toilet Day in 2001 by the Singaporean philanthropist Jack Sim's non-profit organisation calledWorld Toilet Organisation. The word toilet was purposefully chosen over sanitation in order to improve public outreach, relevancy, and ease of communication.

People gather to raise awareness of the value of cleanliness on World Toilet Day. Inadequate sanitation and hygiene can lead to the spread of several serious diseases. People draw attention to the same issue. They also look into ways to improve access to sanitary facilities for all.

