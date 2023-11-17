World Toilet Day 2023: Sanitation is a basic human right. The need for good sanitation is primal in any space, and it is high time that we understood that. Open defecation and bad hygiene can lead to severe illnesses. The standard of living can drop depending on access to proper toilets as well. In rural areas, open defecation and the absence of proper sanitation facilities are still rampant. World Toilet Day addresses the need to have proper access to toilets and the significance of having good hygiene in the daily lifestyle. Every year, World Toilet Day is observed to create conversations related to good sanitation and how we all can do our bit in improving the scenario. World Toilet Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World Toilet Day this year, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Toilet Day is celebrated on November 19. This year, the day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 2001, the NGO World Toilet Organisation, founded by philanthropist Jack Sim in Singapore declared November 19 as World Toilet Day – the world toilet was consciously chosen instead of sanitation for better public approach, relevance and easier public messaging. The NGO pushed for public recognition and acknowledgement of World Toilet Day and in 2007, the Sustainable Sanitation Alliance started actively supporting World Toilet Day as well. World Toilet Day became a phenomenon in 2010 when the United Nations declared human right to water and sanitation as a basic human right.

Significance:

Sanitation, good hygiene and access to clean toilets and water are basic human rights. On World Toilet Day, people come together to create awareness on the importance of sanitation. Several severe diseases can spread due to poor hygiene and poor sanitation. People raise awareness on the same. They also try to explore options to make sanitation accessible to all.

