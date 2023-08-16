Bill Gates interviews Khan Academy founder Sal Khan: ‘Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently launched his podcast ‘Unconfuse Me’. In the second episode, he invited Khan Academy founder Sal Khan to chat about various topics. For the unversed, Khan Academy is an American non-profit educational organisation that produces online tools for assisting students in their education.

Bill Gates interviewing Sal Khan in the second episode of his podcast ‘Unconfuse Me’. (YouTube/Bill Gates)

During the podcast, Gates asked Khan if he had ever been confused with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gates, holding up an image of Salman Khan, joked, “If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy. So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?”

Khan admitted, “I do.”

“In fact, in the early days of Khan Academy, I got letters from some of his fans saying that ‘I’ve always been in love with you and I didn’t know you could do math and all that’,” he added as Bill Gates laughed.

Khan also shared an incident from 2015 when he shared the stage with Salman Khan due to their shared names. “So when I went to India in 2015, we had a live interview on national television between the two of us. Just by virtue of having the same name.”

During the podcast, Gates and Khan discussed various topics, including how artificial intelligence will transform education. They also discussed why tutoring is essential and how teachers can take centre stage in the classroom in the age of AI. They even reminisced about their favourite teachers and the subjects they wished they had studied in school.

Watch Bill Gates interviewing Sal Khan below:

The podcast was uploaded on August 11 on YouTube. It has since accumulated over 25,000 views and more than 600 likes. What are your thoughts on this?

