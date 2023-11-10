Billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son Jay marries ex Miss India Aditi Arya. See pic

Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, tied the knot with Aditi Arya, the winner of Miss India 2015, on November 7. The wedding was held in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. After the celebrations, Jay Kotak took to X to share an adorable moment from the wedding ceremonies.

Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya on their wedding day. (X/@jay_kotakone)

In the caption of the post, Jay simply wrote, "07.11.2023 Aditi & Jay." Alongside, he also also shared a picture. You can see Jay dressed in an ivory-coloured sherwani while Aditi donned a classic red lehenga. The couple is also smiling for their big day. (Also Read: Who is Aditi Arya, daughter-in-law of tycoon Uday Kotak, Jay Kotak's wife?)

Take a look at the picture here:

This picture was shared on November 9. Since being shared, it quickly garnered significant attention on social media. The image has more than six lakh views and close to 8,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the newlyweds.

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, also dropped his wishes. He said, "A lovely couple. Thanks for making us a part of the wonderful ceremonies. Be happy!"

Here's what others had to say for the newlyweds:

An individual said, "Congratulations and best wishes."

A second commented, "God bless both of you."

"Congratulations, Jay. Wishing you a great time ahead," posted a third.

A fourth wrote, "Many congratulations dear, Jay and Aditi."

