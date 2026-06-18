Billionaire shares dramatic video of ‘one of the most difficult’ treks of India

Harsh Goenka is giving social media users a glimpse of one of Maharashtra's most talked-about treks. The industrialist recently shared a video of Harihar Fort, a destination known for its steep rock-cut staircase and dramatic views. The footage left many viewers amazed, while others questioned the safety of the climb and whether the trek is really as difficult as its reputation suggests.

Harihar Fort is known for its dramatic staircase and challenging trek. (X/@hvgoenka)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the video on X, Goenka wrote, "One of the most difficult treks is Harihar Fort in Maharashtra!"

The clip shows trekkers slowly making their way up the fort's famous staircase, which appears almost vertical from certain angles. Long queues of people can be seen waiting their turn to climb the narrow steps carved into the rock. Another section of the video shows a tight passage along the hillside, with very little room to move comfortably.

(Also Read: 'Whole compartment was trying to sleep': Train passenger calls out parent over child's loud chatter)

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Is it really one of the most difficult treks?

{{^usCountry}} Not everyone was convinced by the description. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not everyone was convinced by the description. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Difficult treks don't usually have so many people," one user commented, referring to the large crowd visible in the video.

Another joked, "Looking at the crowd, it doesn't seem difficult."

Others pointed out that the trek becomes far more challenging during the monsoon season.

"It gets even more difficult during the rainy season, yet people flock there to witness nature's beauty without much regard for their safety," a commenter wrote.

Several users who had visited the fort spoke highly of the experience.

"It's amazing. I have visited it once," one person shared.

Another recommended a similar adventure, writing, "Also check out Kalavanti Durg Trek in Panvel, Maharashtra. It is no less than a thriller."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ₹40,000 rent, ₹2.4 lakh deposit': Bengaluru flat hunt fuels debate on security deposits">' ₹40,000 rent, ₹2.4 lakh deposit': Bengaluru flat hunt fuels debate on security deposits)

Viewers raise safety concerns

While many admired the fort and its unique climb, others focused on the apparent lack of safety measures.

"There are no visible safety arrangements, guard rails or marked trails. Is everything left to fate?" one user asked.

Another commented, "It looks like a disaster waiting to happen. I hope the authorities can install some basic support along the way for trekkers."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some questioned why people choose to take such risks in the first place.

"What do people really gain by taking such risks? I never understood putting your life on the line for a few moments of thrill," a commenter wrote.

Amid the serious discussion, one user offered a lighter take: "I find my trekking on golf courses much more relaxing and enjoyable."

The video has introduced Harihar Fort to many people online, while also opening up a conversation about adventure tourism, overcrowding and safety at some of India's most popular trekking destinations.