'Whole compartment was trying to sleep': Train passenger calls out parent over child's loud chatter

The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users sharing their own travel experiences. While some agreed with Bajaj and said parents should ensure their children are considerate of others, many felt that managing young children during long journeys is not always easy.

"It’s 6.30 am on the train, the whole compartment is trying to sleep, and a five-year-old has been carrying on a loud conversation for hours. Had to finally ask the dad to step in. I really don’t get why some parents don't teach public transport etiquette anymore," she wrote.

The post was shared on X by user Radhika Bajaj, who described her experience during a train ride at around 6.30 am. According to her, a five-year-old child had been engaged in a loud conversation for hours, disturbing fellow passengers.

An early morning train journey has become the subject of an online debate after a passenger complained about a young child talking loudly while the rest of the compartment was trying to sleep.

Internet divided over public transport etiquette Several users sided with the passenger, saying that people travelling in shared spaces should be mindful of those around them.

One user wrote, "I agree. The moment you ask someone to discipline their child, you become a monster. I almost had an emergency situation when a six-year-old kept kicking the back of my seat on a flight despite me asking the mother to stop him."

Another commenter said, "I bet they themselves know it. The problem is they don't know and there is no interest in knowing."

Some pointed out that the issue extends beyond children. "Even some people do not have public transport etiquette," one user remarked.

Others took a humorous approach. "That's why I prefer non AC coaches. Talk as loudly as you want, I simply can't hear it," one person joked.

Others say children cannot always be controlled Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at the parents.

One user defended families travelling with young children, writing, "When you cried while travelling with your parents, people were more tolerant. If you use public transport, you should understand that such situations can happen."

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Another suggested that railway authorities could explore separate seating arrangements for families with young children. "It's high time IRCTC's ticket booking algorithm gets an update. Arrange all families with small kids in one place," the user wrote.

A father also shared his perspective. “As a parent of a child of a similar age, I don't think it's always possible for even well-mannered parents to keep a child's mood swings under control. Because of such intolerance today, we try to avoid public transport as much as possible.”