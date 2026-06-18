Man says he beat girlfriend to death by ‘mistake’ while helping her lose weight

A man in Hong Kong facing a trial for allegedly murdering his girlfriend claimed that he killed his partner by mistake while trying to help her lose weight. According to reports, the 29-year-old unemployed man is accused of killing his 30-year-old partner and then trying to dispose of the body. The man is facing trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend in 2022. (Representative image). (Pexels)

During his trial before the High Court, prosecutors alleged that Ng Ka-sing killed his partner at their 700 sq ft flat in 2022, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The accused offered that he would plead guilty, but to the lesser offence of manslaughter. However, the prosecutors rejected the proposal.

What is the man accused of? According to SCMP, Yip had extensive corrosive burns covering 55 per cent of her body. During the trial, Ng gave various reasons for the wounds. However, the prosecutors accused him of hiding the truth.

“The prosecution does not accept the accused was telling the whole truth,” Senior public prosecutor Audrey Parwani said in court.

Ng reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend but claimed that it was a mistake. He said that to prevent her from sleeping while helping her to lose weight, he repeatedly stuck Yip with a rod.

At one point, he wanted to stop but continued after his “sworn sister”, who was living with the couple at the time of the incident, allegedly asked him to “continue for a bit longer”.

Parwani claimed that Ng kept on beating Yip the following day, too. Ng, however, allegedly told police that Yip didn’t ask him to stop.

The accused claimed that Yip also poured a bottle of drain cleaner on the floor and asked him to splash some on her feet. He continued that his partner hit herself against the wall multiple times after slipping on the floor. He also claimed that on April 28, 2022, around 5 am in the morning, Yip told Ng that she was in pain and may not survive. She fell into a coma after that.

How did the crime come to light? Ng allegedly rolled up the body in a quilt and loaded it on a wheelboard. While on the street, a passerby saw a leg protrude from the quilt, and the killing came to light.

The person who reported the incident to the police, Lau Kwok-yan, said that Ng allegedly stood on the street but “did nothing”. “He did not appear to be in a panic,” Lau said.

Another witness, street cleaner Wong Ah-sum, who asked Ng about the body, said that the accused claimed it was a "corpse" he was taking to the police station.

However, after his arrest, he said, “This was my girlfriend. I hit her to death with a rod by mistake,” reported SCMP.