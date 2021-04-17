Home / Trending / Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch
trending

Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

The incident took place in North Carolina, USA.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The image shows the bird flying towards the truck.(Twitter/@WardTransport)

An unusual incident captured on a truck’s dashboard camera has now gone viral. It shows a bird dropping a fish from the sky right onto the windshield of a truck. The incident took place on Interstate 73 in North Carolina, USA.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ward Transport, a transportation and logistics provider. “One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the vehicle crossing a lake. Within moments a bird flies from over the lake into the vehicle’s direct path. Suddenly, it drops its prey, a fish, onto the windshield.

Take a look at the video.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cat’s reaction on being told ‘it’s not time to eat’ is hilariously cute. Watch

Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days

Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance

Man helps monkeys drink water from bottle. Watch

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5,300 views – and counting. It has also received different kinds of reactions. Some applauded the driver for calmly handling the situation. Many also re-shared the video on various social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

trending

‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP