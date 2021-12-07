Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bird plays guitar like a pro. ‘Would buy the album,’ say people

The Instagram video opens to show the bird playing a guitar using its beak.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the bird playing a guitar.(Instagram/@santaokame)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:16 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that show animals or birds taking part in activities normally done by the humans are often absolutely entertaining to watch. Just like this video that shows a bird playing a guitar and that too, like a pro. There is a chance that the video will make you say wow – and that too repeatedly.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the bird and later re-shared by another Insta page. Though short, the clip is absolutely interesting to watch. The video opens to show a bird standing in front of a guitar. 

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has accumulated nearly 40,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many people also shared how they would love to buy an album of this bird’s musical creations.

“I really like she always tap tap 2 times before playing guitar,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cool,” posted another. “Love this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

