Birds attack squirrel raiding a bird feeder. Watch

A video showing a dramatic showdown between two birds and a squirrel was recently posted on Reddit. The feathery creatures launched an attack on the animal when it tried to eat food from a bird feeder. The video has left people intrigued. It may have the same effect on you too.

The image shows two birds attacking a squirrel raiding a bird feeder.(Reddit/@samuelmercanti)

“Squirrel Raids The Birdfeeder. The Birds Aren't Having It,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video, taken from inside a house, opens to show a dog looking outside through a glass door. As the camera pans outside, it becomes clear that the pooch is looking at a fight between two birds and a squirrel.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared 14 days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“It’s cool that you and your dog have similar interests,” shared a Reddit user. “Dog thinking, ‘That's my job',” joked another. “And the dog is entertained by both!” added a third. “Birds will absolutely defend what is theirs. I saw 2 magpies attacking a squirrel and it was pretty brutal,” expressed a fourth. “Pokemon in real life lol,” wrote a fifth.