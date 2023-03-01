Video of two reptiles standing up and fighting goes viral. Seen it yet?

The Internet is filled with videos that show fierce fights between wild animals. Recently, one such scene was captured on camera and shared online. The video shows two reptiles fighting with each other while standing up. Chances are, the intriguing video will stun you.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter and mentioned that he received it via WhatsApp. “Learning to manage conflicts. Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata… (As received in WA)” he tweeted.

The video opens to show two reptiles standing beside a waterbody hugging each other during the fight.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2,100 views. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Management classes at the garden,” joked a Twitter user. “Close to Titanic love story,” joined another. “Wow. Thanks for the share,” posted a third. “February might be over but love is still in the air,” wrote a third.