Home / Trending / Video of two reptiles standing up and fighting goes viral. Seen it yet?

Video of two reptiles standing up and fighting goes viral. Seen it yet?

trending
Published on Mar 01, 2023 07:11 PM IST

The video shows two reptiles fighting with each other while standing up. This video has gone viral online.

Video of two reptiles standing up and fighting.(Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)
Video of two reptiles standing up and fighting.(Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that show fierce fights between wild animals. Recently, one such scene was captured on camera and shared online. The video shows two reptiles fighting with each other while standing up. Chances are, the intriguing video will stun you.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter and mentioned that he received it via WhatsApp. “Learning to manage conflicts. Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata… (As received in WA)” he tweeted.

The video opens to show two reptiles standing beside a waterbody hugging each other during the fight.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2,100 views. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Management classes at the garden,” joked a Twitter user. “Close to Titanic love story,” joined another. “Wow. Thanks for the share,” posted a third. “February might be over but love is still in the air,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reptile wildlife news
reptile wildlife news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out