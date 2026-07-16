‘A cup of tea has been part of more innings’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of making his own tea

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has given fans a glimpse into a simple habit that has stayed with him throughout his career. In a recent Instagram video, the former cricketer showed himself making a cup of green tea and shared why it has always been an important part of his daily routine. Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself making green tea. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar shares his tea routine Sachin Tendulkar shared the video on his official Instagram page with the caption, "A cup of tea has been part of more innings than most people realise."

In the clip, he is seen preparing a cup of green tea by dipping a tea bag into a glass of hot water. As he makes his drink, he explains why he has always preferred doing it himself.

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“So, kettle toh is already boiled. Every morning I did this, even during my playing days. I would make my own tea in the room. The last thing I wanted was someone coming to my room and saying, ‘Sir, your tea is ready.’ Nahi, I like making things on my own. Khelte hoye match ke pehle I didn't want anyone to enter my room. Ghar mein bhi vohi aadat hai. I like making my own stuff. It’s peaceful and enjoyable. Enjoy your tea also. Bye for now.”

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