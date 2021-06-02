Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video
trending

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

“Doggo happiness is so contagious. I can’t stop smiling,” posted a Reddit user.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Excited blind doggo finds her human. (Reddit)

If you’re looking for some wholesome content to help you relax after a tiring day or something to put a smile on your face, look no further than this video. It shows the delightful moment a blind doggo smells her human close by and rushes to be with him. The video is sure to make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit a few hours ago, the video has actually been circulating on the Internet for a while. And once again, it’s leaving people delighted.

The clip opens to shows a white doggo walking on the grass. Suddenly, she gets a whiff of her human and can’t seem to control her excitement. She rushes to go closer to him and manages to do so within a few seconds. The clip ends with her getting lots of pets.

Watch the sweet video:

Since being posted, the video has collected over 3,900 upvotes and many reactions.

“Too precious!” posted a Reddit user. “Doggo happiness is so contagious. I can’t stop smiling,” added another and we totally agree. “So sweet. Dogs are the best,” shared a third.” It's so cool how accurately she's able to locate you just by smell,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the video? Did it put a smile on your face?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP