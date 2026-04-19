Blinkit vs Instamart vs roadside vendor: Gurgaon woman reveals cheapest grocery option

A Gurgaon woman has sparked an online conversation after comparing grocery prices across a roadside vendor and quick commerce platforms. Taking to Instagram, Mahek Akhtar shared a video documenting her experiment to find the most affordable option while settling into life in the city.

A Gurgaon woman shared a price comparison, showing roadside sellers were more affordable than online platforms.(Instagram/mahekithappen)

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(Also read: When Raghav Chadha worked as a Blinkit delivery executive for a day)

In the clip, she said, "Roadside vendor, Blinkit, or Instamart, where can you find the cheapest groceries in Gurgaon? I bought beetroot, some coriander, fruits, and many vegetables from a roadside vendor. Along with this, I got coriander and green chilies for free. For this, I paid 280 rupees. Then I ordered the same items on Blinkit. I quickly added everything to the cart and saw that my total for the same amount of stuff was around 365 rupees. After that, I placed the same order on Instamart as well, where my total was 333 rupees. My roadside vendor is the cheapest option."

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{{^usCountry}} She also captioned the video, "While I’m exploring my new life in Gurgaon, I’m on a mission to see what habits can make it cost-effective! Aur bhai, even now traditional vegetable vendors are cheaper than Blinkit and Instamart! Haan haan, I know delivery ghar par hoti hai and blah blah! But every corner has a vegetable vendor." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also captioned the video, "While I’m exploring my new life in Gurgaon, I’m on a mission to see what habits can make it cost-effective! Aur bhai, even now traditional vegetable vendors are cheaper than Blinkit and Instamart! Haan haan, I know delivery ghar par hoti hai and blah blah! But every corner has a vegetable vendor." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to price comparison {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to price comparison {{/usCountry}}

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The video, which has garnered several reactions online, drew mixed responses from viewers who weighed convenience against cost. One user wrote, "This is so true, local vendors are always cheaper." Another said, "You are not counting delivery convenience, time is also money." A third commented, "I still prefer Blinkit for late night needs, but for regular groceries, street vendors win."

Some users highlighted quality and bargaining aspects. "You can even negotiate with vendors, that makes it more affordable," one comment read. A different user pointed out, "Instamart and Blinkit are for comfort, not for saving money."

(Also read: ‘6 minutes’: American man in Delhi stunned by Blinkit’s lightning fast delivery)

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Others echoed her findings. "In every city, sabzi walas are cheaper, nothing new but still good reminder," one wrote, while another said, "This comparison was needed, people often ignore local sellers."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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