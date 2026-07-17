BlissClub founder Minu Margeret alleges a shop at Bharat Tex barred locals from entering: ‘I’m Indian’

BlissClub founder Minu Margeret sparked a massive online debate after alleging blatant discrimination at the Bharat Tex fair. Margeret claimed that a specific stall barred Indian buyers from entering. While acknowledging their export focus, the CEO expressed deep disappointment over facing such exclusionary treatment within her own country.

BlissClub founder Minu Margeret attending Bharat Tex. (Instagram/@minumargeret)

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“Not only have many of us faced discrimination while travelling to foreign countries, here is discrimination in our own. At the @bharat_tex fair, here is a stall that does not let a brown skinned person enter their stall,” Margeret alleged.

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She continued, “There is a makeshift board stating the same also a person who does not let any Indian buyer touch their merchandise. While I understand they may want to focus on exports, I question if this discriminatory treatment is ok.”

The CEO added, “Infact as a business owner @myblissclub and someone who has been on a mission to bring high quality products to India, I feel so disappointed seeing this.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Minu Margeret. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Minu Margeret. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The founder’s claims quickly sparked a heated debate on social media, dividing the internet over whether the store’s policy was genuinely biased or just misunderstood. While some users shared similar disappointing experiences at the event, others stepped up to defend the exhibitor’s business strategy.

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An individual posted, “Hi! Even I felt the same in that exhibition. I travelled for 8 hrs to attend the event with high hopes and it turned out that most of the exhibitors said that they don’t want to entertain the domestic market.”

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Another argued, “I think the situation may have been interpreted by you a little unfairly. Many manufacturers at Bharat Tex are entirely export-focused and work only with international buyers. That is their business model. In fact, initiatives like Make in India are also to actively encourage international brands to manufacture in India, so a strong export orientation is very much aligned with broader national objectives. Bharat Tex is designed to showcase India’s end-to-end textile value chain and manufacturing capabilities to Indian and global audiences. At a fair with extremely high footfall, exhibitors also have to manage their time and prioritise relevant business enquiries. The words could certainly have been chosen better, but to me, it sounds less like disrespect and more like someone trying not to waste either his time or yours.”

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A third commented, “I was there too yesterday and faced this. Really sad that despite globalisation, such perspectives prevail.” A fourth wrote, “Even we visited there and it was astonishing what that board said. That seemed pretty rude at the sight. Being bharatiya and reading it was so weird.”

Bharat Tex 2026 is a global textile event hosted by India, taking place at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.