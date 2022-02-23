Blue jay birdie cutely 'asks' for a snack from human friends. Watch bird video

The videos that show cute interactions between animals or birds and some humans are always quite delightful to watch. The fact that communication doesn't need a language in order to be effective is just proven to be even truer with videos like these. This video right here will make you say ‘aww’ and probably multiple times with exactly how adorable a blue jay birdie is.

The video opens to show a cute little bird sitting on the hood of a car. The bird can be seen and heard tweeting and chirping in the cutest way possible. The bird's cries are so loud that the two humans who try their level best to understand what the bird is trying to communicate to them. Out of them, one is recording the video and the other one is standing beside him.

As the video progresses, one can see that the bird keeps flapping its wings and crying out even louder. By this time, it becomes increasingly clear to the humans that the bird is, in fact, asking them for some food. So, the humans give it a worm by placing it on the hood of the car. The bird then takes a few seconds in order to grab the worm properly before it happily flies away to a tree nearby.

Watch the cute bird video right here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

