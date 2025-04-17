BluSmart customers unable to book cabs, ask for wallet refund amid Gensol crisis

The trouble at Gensol Engineering seems to have spilled over into its promoter’s other company, the ride hailing service BluSmart. Many BluSmart customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have reported issues with cab bookings, and some have asked for a full refund of their wallet balance. BluSmart customers across India have reported trouble booking cabs

These complaints came a day after SEBI issued an interim order restraining Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) and its promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from participating in the securities markets with immediate effect.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, accused of misusing Gensol funds for personal use, is also the co-founder of BluSmart - a company that was until recently hailed as India’s fastest growing all electric ride sharing platform, but whose future now seems uncertain.

HT.com has reached out to BluSmart for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.

(Also read: DLF Camellias flat, ₹6 crore to mother: How Gensol’s Anmol Singh Jaggi diverted company funds)

BluSmart customers unable to book cabs

“Unable to book cabs with BluSmart, seems it's over for them. All good things come to an end. #Gensol,” wrote one Gurugram-based property dealer on X.

“Booked a pickup on @BluSmartIndia using wallet balance, but it got cancelled,” a user named Karthik reported, asking if others were also facing similar problems.

Entrepreneur and investor Rahul Mathur said he had booked a cab for 6.30 pm which was cancelled just half an hour before the scheduled pick up time. “BluSmart cabs can't be booked anymore... My 630PM cab got cancelled at 6PM - not possible to book a replacement on the app,” he said.

Mathur expressed dismay at BluSmart’s troubles, saying he had used the cab service extensively. “Shame to see it go down this way. It was one of the few reliable options,” he wrote on X.

Many other customers reported similar problems.

Customers ask for wallet refunds

Many customers took to social media to ask whether the company would refund their wallet balance.

Some took digs at its embattled co-founder Anmol Singh Jaggi, who has been accused of diverting Gensol funds to buy a flat in DLF Camellias, among other things.

The customer support account of BluSmart has responded to some of the social media posts from customers complaining about their cab booking and wallet refund issues. However, the company has not publicly commented on why commuters are facing trouble booking cabs.