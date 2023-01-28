Boman Irani shares cute video with pet dog, calls himself her ‘personal tickle man’

Boman Irani a few hours ago took to Instagram to share an amazing video of himself with his pet dog. He also posted a sweet caption along with the video. Chances are, the clip will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video opens to show the actor lying on a couch with his pet dog Lisa sitting near him on the ground. He is seen petting the beautiful pooch. After some time, he removes his hand and the dog instantly reacts. She raises a paw and places it on Irani’s hand urging him to continue the petting session. She does the same every time he tries removing his hand. What makes the video even more adorable is the text appearing on the screen. “Cannot take even a 11 second break with princess Lisa!” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 48,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 7,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Best job ever!!” shared an Instagram user. “Just like it should be. It's all about Lisa,” commented another. “Adorable… both pet and master,” expressed a third. “No sir you can't. We love you for your art, she loves you for no reason and it's unending,” posted a fourth. “Sweetest video on the internet today,” wrote a fifth.