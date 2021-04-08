Home / Trending / Boy cannot contain his excitement as he waits to meet his little sister. Watch
trending

Boy cannot contain his excitement as he waits to meet his little sister. Watch

"That’s just adorable," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Screengrab)

Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that they share. This video of a boy and his little sister aptly shows that relationship and there’s a chance that the tale will melt your heart into a puddle.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip is now being posted by many across different social media sites. The video, which is absolutely adorable, captures the boy’s excitement while waiting for his sister. The texts appearing on the screen explain that his sister was away from him for a week and it is the longest they have been apart.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video. Chances are it’ll leave you with a wide smile.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Loco pilot halts train to let elephant and calf cross tracks. Watch

IPL 2021: Enjoy hilarious memes while you wait for the tournament to start

Randeep Hooda shares cute pic with pet dog Bambi. People love it

Differently abled baby alpaca walks again with her own set of wheels

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.1 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Even in his excitement he somehow stayed behind the ‘Do not cross’ line,” wrote an Instagram user. “My brother was like this when we were little too, having a nice big brother is a wonderful thing she's gonna love that dude forever,” shared another. “Why am I crying…Ugh!” expressed a third. “That’s just adorable,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP