Boy gives a special gift to newborn brother, then does this. Watch

A boy is receiving lots of love online after a video showing his sweet gesture towards his newborn brother was shared on Instagram. The video shows the kid giving a very special gift to its sibling. There is a chance that the sweet video will melt your heart into a puddle.

“The sweetest moment,” reads the caption posted along with the video. As the clip starts, the boy declares that he has a gift for his little brother. Soon he pulls out a sticker from his pocket and places it on the baby’s wrapper clothes.

Are you already saying aww? Then wait till you get to know what happens next. After placing the sticker, the boy plants a kiss on the infant’s forehead and also shares that he likes him.

Take a look at the heart melting video:

The video was posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 85,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post further received more than 8,400 likes. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The best!! I love the little whisper “I like him!” This made me smile,” posted an Instagram user. “What a sweet boy. Bringing his new baby brother a gift. He wanted to share his things with him. And the end "I like him", ohhh bless, so precious,” expressed another. “Aww that is the sweetest and made me tear up,” shared a third. “That is so so precious!!,” wrote a fourth.