Boy tears up while reading letter he wrote for his coach. Watch sweet clip

A video of a sweet moment of interaction between a boy and his coach has now left people emotional. The clip is such that it may warm your heart too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A Little Boy Who Loves His Coach,” with this caption, the video was shared on Reddit a day ago. The clip opens to show the boy handing a gift to his coach. He then starts reading a letter. The little one starts by saying “You’re the greatest coach in my life.” What is absolutely emotional to watch is how he tears up while reading the note.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 5,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That grab-hug came from the heart!” wrote a Reddit user. “The second that little boy started crying, so did I,” confessed another. “I got tears in my eyes,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON