Boyfriend proposes to woman in front of her dad. Watch how the father reacts

The Internet is filled with various kinds of wedding videos. While most of the videos go viral because of the innovative ways that one partner uses to propose another, this particular one re-shared on Instagram is winning people’s hearts due to something unusual. It shows a dad’s reaction to his daughter’s boyfriend proposing to her.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video wowed people after being re-shared on Instagram page Good News Movement. “Protect this dad at all costs. How he blocks the people from passing by,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a man walking towards a woman with a ring in his hand. He then goes down on one knee to propose to her. What however wholesomely takes the attention away from them is the father of the woman sitting behind them. His excited and emotional reactions may turn your heart into a puddle. A text insert on the video also shares, “The best part of my proposal video was my dad.”

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling from ear to ear:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“Love. This. Dad,” posted an Instagram user. “‘She said yes!’ He held them off so nicely too,” expressed another. “Best dad award!” commented a third. “So pure,” shared a fourth. “What a cool thing to witness as a dad!” wrote a fifth.

