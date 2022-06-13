Boy’s reaction on getting dog that he had been asking for will melt your heart

Dogs are such wonderful pets whose bond with their human’s kids is sweet and heart-warming to watch. Kids that grow up with dogs have a friend and companion with whom they can always play with. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a boy who had been asking for a dog for two years finally got his wish granted by his parents. His reaction on receiving the puppy will melt your heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account ourlayeredhome on May 30. It has received more than 1.6 million views. “This boy has been asking for a dog for 2 years now. He wanted a sausage dog called Angus. So, today we surprised him with his new best friend!” says the text inserts on the video. When the boy realises that his family got him a dog that he had been asking for, at first, he stares in disbelief. Then he starts jumping with joy and says, “We finally got Angus.” The boy gives the dog a hug and it’s adorable to watch.

“COMPLETE. The missing piece to our puzzle. If you’ve been here a while you’ll know we’ve been blessed with our beautiful little boy Henry, and also that we won’t be having more. I’ve longed for him to have a little playmate, someone to make memories and an unbreakable bond with! For 2 years now he’s been stopping every dog walker we see to 1. Ask to stroke their dog and 2. To tell them he wants a ‘sausage dog called Angus.’ And after over a year of planning, today his dream came true! My dream came true too, a best friend for life for my little Hen. Our home and hearts are overflowing - tears of pure joy!” says a detailed caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“Oh gosh that is the cutest thing ever. What a lucky dog to have so much love already,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh this has made my day! What a wonderful video,” posted another. “Aww Angus. Henry’s face just says it all! Such a special moment for you all! Dogs bring so much love to a family,” said a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the boy who got his wish fulfilled?