Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of triangles in this pic?

Brain teasers take on diverse shapes and forms, testing our problem-solving skills. From determining which tank will fill up first to identifying the balloon a child holds, there is a multitude of challenges awaiting puzzle enthusiasts. And if you’re seeking a brain teaser to engage in on Sunday afternoon, we have just the thing. The brain teaser challenges individuals to decipher the number of triangles concealed within it.

Brain Teaser: How many triangles can you see in this picture?(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interesting brain teaser was posted on the Twitter account non aesthetic things. “How many triangles are there?” reads the caption posted alongside the brain teaser. The brain teaser, credited to Reader’s Digest, challenges people to find the number of triangles in the picture. While many said that they could see more than 24 triangles, a few even shared that there are more than 100 triangles in the pictures. How many can you count?

Take a look at the intriguing brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the brain teaser has accumulated over 11.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions here:

“A lot,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “I counted 25.” “Easy : 4 x 6 = 24. How? 1. Get the 4: there are 4 triangles in the first left part. 2. Get the 6: there 6 similar like the first left part,” posted a third Twitter user. A fourth claimed, “Got to 178 and honestly got sick of counting so I stopped.” “I’d say that the right number is anywhere between 1- 1000,” expressed a fifth. A sixth shared, “There are more than one triangle. Any other answer is wrong.” How many triangles can you count? How much time did you take to count all the triangles hidden in the picture?

Also Read: This is what happens when a cat and dogs meet an optical illusion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail