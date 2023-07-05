Home / Trending / This is what happens when a cat and dogs meet an optical illusion. Watch

Arfa Javaid
Jul 05, 2023

This video shared on Twitter captures how a cat and three dogs reacted to an optical illusion.

Apart from enjoying solving optical illusions, some people also derive joy from challenging their friends and family members to solve them. But have you ever wondered how animals would react to optical illusions? Would they be perplexed, attempting to decipher the illusions with their paws? We have a video that might answer these questions. The video captures the reactions of a cat and three dogs to an optical illusion.

The image shows three dogs and a cat reacting to an optical illusion. (Twitter/@DAMNINTERESTlNG)
The video was shared on the Twitter handle @damninteresting with the caption, “Dogs vs cat on optical illusion.” The video opens to show an optical illusion mat placed on the floor. As the video progresses, two dogs can be seen attempting to jump over the mat, misjudging its appearance as a wide opening on the floor. Interestingly, a third dog shows no interest in crossing the mat at all. Towards the end, a cat enters the scene. The cat displays a contrasting behaviour. It first carefully examines the mat before deciding to rest on it.

Watch the video capturing the reactions of a cat and dogs here:

The optical illusion was shared on June 23 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 6,400 views and close to 150 likes on Twitter. What are your thoughts on the video? Have you ever presented your pet(s) with an optical illusion?

Earlier, an optical illusion featuring rotating circles went viral online. Interestingly, as soon as you fix your eyes on one part, the apparent motion stops, but as soon as you look away, it starts rotating again. The illusion, created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka, an experimental psychologist who creates and studies visual illusions, is known as the Rotating Snakes illusion. When presented with the optical illusion, Twitter users have varied responses. While some shared that their eyes were hurting, others added that if you just woke up, the illusion won’t work. A few even shared tips on stopping the circles’ motion.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

