Brain Teaser: Can you crack the code and open this lock?

Engaging in puzzles and brain teasers has long been a favoured method for breaking through the shackles of monotony. When faced with the repetitive nature of daily life, these challenges not only serve as an exhilarating escape but also stimulate our minds and revitalise our spirits. And if you’re looking for a brain teaser to ward off those dreaded Monday blues, we have just the thing for you - a brain teaser. The brain teaser poses a simple question to puzzle enthusiasts: Can you crack the code?

What is the brain teaser about?

Brain Teaser: Can you open the lock using these clues?(Twitter/@TansuYegen)

Tansu Yeğen, CEO and co-founder of Appcircle - a company that manages end-to-end mobile application development processes - shared the brain teaser on Twitter that has been puzzling enthusiasts ever since. Alongside the mind-boggling brain teaser, he wrote, “Can you still crack the code?” The brain teaser features a lock that can only be opened with a four-digit code. To crack the code, you must use the clues on the brain teaser’s right side.

Brain Teaser: Clues to crack the code

Among the numbers 9,2,8,5 - only one is correct but is wrongly placed. The next four numbers, 1,9,3,7, contain two that are part of the code but not in the right places. The third row shows the numbers 5,2,0,1, but only one among them is the correct number and in the right place. In the fourth row, none of the numbers are correct. These are 6,5,0,7. Finally, the last row shows two correct numbers but in the wrong position- 8,5,2,4.

So, can you still crack the code? Give it a try and see if you have what it takes to solve this challenging brain teaser.

Yeğen shared the brain teaser on July 15. Since then, it has accumulated over 5.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. While many in the comments simply wrote ‘3841’, others said it is ‘4891’.

Here’s how people reacted to this mind-scrambling brain teaser:

A Twitter user wrote, “One number is correct and in the right place, so the 1st digit is 2. One number is correct but in the wrong place, so the 2nd digit is 6. Two numbers are correct but in the wrong place, confirming that 0 is the 3rd digit. Putting it all together, the code is 260.” Another added, “I’d say 2491.” “3841 or 4891 both seem to comply with conditions,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “It says 6507 nothing is correct, so these 4 numbers are out. So, 5201 one number is perfect and can’t be 5 or 0, so it is either 1 or 2. But, 9285 says one number is correct but wrongly placed. Since 2 is in the same position in both cases it is also out. So 1 is the last number. Last clue says two correct numbers but 5 & 2 are out, so 8 and 4 are correct but wrongly placed. So, at first clue the correct number is 8, but again wrongly placed, and 9 is out. So 8 can’t be first, third or fourth, so it is the second number. We have _8_1 and 0,2,5,6,7,9. The second clue says two numbers are correct, 1 being one of them and 9 & 7 out, so 3 is also correct but not in the third place. So it must be the first number. 38_1 with 4 being the last number and nowhere else to go but third. So the correct answer is 3841.”

