Brain Teaser: Can you decode which key unlocks the door?

Be it solving a maths puzzle or unravelling a clever wordplay, brain teasers always provide an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. And if you’re seeking an exciting brain-teasing adventure, we have just the solution for you - a baffling brain teaser. The brain teaser in question features three keys and a locked door waiting to be opened. Your mission is to identify the key that can unlock the lock swiftly.

Brain Teaser: Among these three keys, only one can unlock the door. Can you tell which one it is?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The intriguing brain teaser was shared on Instagram handle @opticalillusionss with a simple question, “1, 2 or 3?” The image presents three keys alongside a locked door, with only one key capable of opening it. Can you tell which one it is?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you manage to discover the correct key that unlocks the door? Was it the first, second, or perhaps the third key? Opinions vary on this brain teaser, with some suggesting that the first key is the solution, while others argue in favour of the second key. A few even shared that all the keys are identical, making every key a potential solution. An individual commented, “Every key, because all keys are the same.” “They all do,” expressed another. A third posted, “All of them.” What are your thoughts on the brain teaser?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail