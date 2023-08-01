Brain Teaser: Can you find the pearl hidden amongst the glitzy jewellery in 30 seconds?

There are times when we lose a precious gem and spend minutes finding it in our jewellery box. This is exactly what today’s brain teaser is about. It shows dazzling diamond rings, sparkling earrings, and gleaming golden necklaces, all concealing a hidden pearl. Can you find the elusive pearl in 30 seconds or less? If yes, immerse yourself in this sea of jewels, and let the hunt for the pearl begin.

Brain Teaser: Can you find a pearl hidden amongst the jewellery?(Chisholm Hunter)

The bejewelled brainteaser was created and shared by Chisholm Hunter - a leading jewellery and diamond company. Along with sharing the brain teaser, they also shared that the average time to find the pearl is 30 seconds. The clock is ticking, and the thrill of the hunt awaits you.

Take a look at the brain teaser and find the hidden pearl in 30 seconds or less below:

How quickly can you find a pearl in this brain teaser? (Chisholm Hunter)

Were you able to find the pearl hidden in plain sight? If yes, you have the eyes of an eagle. For those still on the hunt, keep searching, and don't give up! For others seeking the solution, the picture provided below will guide you on your quest to find the pearl hidden in plain sight.

The image highlights the pearl hidden in this sea of jewellery. (Chisholm Hunter)

