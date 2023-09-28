Brain Teaser: Can you guess which parking space this car occupies?

A viral picture that shows a parking lot with numbers assigned to each space has proved to be a head-scratcher for many on the Internet. A text on this brain teaser reads, “A lot of thought. What is the number of the parking space containing the car?” Do you think you have what it takes to solve this viral brain teaser?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you guess the number of this parking space where this car is parked?(X/@PicturesFoIder)

The brain teaser was shared on X by a handle @PicturesFoIder. The caption to the brain teaser reads, “What’s the number under the car?” The picture shows an illustration of a parking lot with six spaces. Five of the spaces feature numbers, and the sixth has a car in it. You have to find this number. Can you figure it out?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The viral brain teaser was shared on September 13. It has so far collected over 14.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. After going through the puzzle, many even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Need some time to think. Feel it’s 78,” posted an individual. To this, the original poster gave a thumbs down.

Another wrote, “89.” To this, the original poster replied with “nope”.

“How can I tell? There’s a car on top of it,” joked a third.

“If we flip the parking lot image by 180 degrees, then the lot looks like 86, _ , 88, 89, 90, 91. Therefore, the missing number is 87,” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “The answer is 87. Flip your phone upside down to see the answer.”

“I think it’s 87. The numbers are upside down from this vantage point. But if you flip the image or walked to the other side of the spaces, they go from 86 to 91, without any breaks,” remarked a sixth.

