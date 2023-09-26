Brain Teaser: Can you spot the owl wearing a unique sweater?

A brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on social media shows a group of owls sporting yellow and orange sweaters with different patterns. Among them is an owl hidden in plain sight who is wearing a sweater with an odd pattern. Can you spot which one? How long would it take you to find it? Brain Teaser: An owl is wearing a sweater with a unique pattern. Can you spot it?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Which owl has a unique sweater?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás.

The brain teaser features a parliament of owls enjoying each other’s company. While some are sipping their favourite beverages, others are chatting with their friends. One among them is even having its favourite candy. However, one of these owls is wearing a sweater that doesn’t have a match. Can you spot it easily?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated nearly 500 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people also reshared the brain teaser to challenge their friends and family, and a few even dropped answers and thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Oh I love owls - I may need a print of this one,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Took a minute but found it!”

“Found it,” shared a third, while a fourth expressed, “Yes, got it!”

A fifth commented, “It was tricky but I found it. Haha.”

Were you able to find the owl having a unique sweater? If yes, you surely have the eyes of an eagle. For others, we have provided the solution below.

(image)

Earlier, a brain teaser that gained traction on social media features number ‘539’ written repeatedly in rows and columns. Puzzle enthusiasts were challenged to find an odd number hidden in plain sight. Do you think you can solve this puzzle in 10 seconds or less?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON