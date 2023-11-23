Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you solve this logical reasoning question?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this logical reasoning question?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 23, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If yes, then solve this logical reasoning question in ten seconds. Your time starts now…

A brain teaser has been gaining much traction on Instagram and has left people thinking about the possible solution. It features a logical reasoning question related to year, month, week and day. So, are you ready to don your thinking cap and delve into this intriguing challenge?

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you solve this fish-related puzzle?

Can you solve this mind-bending brain teaser?(Instagram/@menace3k)

“Brain teaser,” reads the caption alongside the question shared on Instagram. The brain teaser features a logical reasoning question, “What comes once in a year, twice in a month, four times in a week and six times in a day?” Can you solve it?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Odd numbers but I’m too lazy to explain it,” joked an individual.

Another added, “The letter R.”

“Odd numbers you all,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Tomorrow.”

“As, it appears once in a year. Twice in a month, February. Three times in a week: Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Four times in a day: Three am, four am, three pm, four pm,” wrote a fifth, referring to the number of times the letter ‘R’ comes.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot three roosters hidden among turkeys?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
brain teaser viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP