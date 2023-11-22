close_game
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this fish-related puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this fish-related puzzle?

Arfa Javaid
Nov 22, 2023 09:10 PM IST

The brain teaser shared on X asks a simple logical reasoning question related to fish. Can you solve it correctly?

People absolutely love solving brain teasers, and their growing popularity is proof of that. And, if you are looking for a fun way to escape the monotony of daily life, we have a great one for you. The brain teaser asks a simple logical reasoning question related to fish. Do you think you can solve it?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve it?
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve it?(X/@brixwe)

“How many are left?” reads the caption written along with the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser features various kinds of fish and the question accompanying it reads, “There are 12 fish, half drown. How many are left?”

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on November 20. It has since gained over 6,300 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Yes! Fish can drown! A great white shark is a fish. It has to keep water moving over its gills constantly or else it will drown,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Fish don’t drown.”

“6 left, 6 right,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It can’t be six. Too easy.”

“12, fish can’t drown,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Still 12, six are just dead.”

“0. Fish don’t drown,” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Were you able to solve it?

