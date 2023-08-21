Brain Teaser: Can you solve this nature-themed maths puzzle in 10 seconds?

Are you up for a quick brain teaser that will test your maths skills? If yes, a new challenge has been circulating on social media and has many people hooked to their screens. The challenge requires solving a seemingly simple maths question in 10 seconds or less. If you consider yourself a maths whiz, why not give it a try?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question quickly?(Instagram/@mathequiz)

“You can solve this!” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles’. The brain teaser involves finding the values of trees, spider webs, and stars and using them to solve a final equation within just 10 seconds. Are you up for the challenge? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on July 21 on Instagram. It has since accumulated several likes and comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“139, the two stars are concatenated, and not adding multiplication has priority over the sum,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Tree = 7, spider web = 6 and star = 2. So, the answer is 31.”

“7+4*6=31,” expressed a third.

A fourth claimed, “42 is the answer.”

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ‘31’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

