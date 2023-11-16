close_game
Brain teaser: Can you solve this school level puzzle?

Vrinda Jain
Nov 16, 2023

This puzzle will require your basic logical reasoning to reach the solution.

Has your day started on a boring note? Let us help you make it a bit more exciting. If you are someone who finds joy in solving brain teasers, we have just the challenge for you. This puzzle will require your basic logical reasoning to reach the solution.

Can you solve this question?

The puzzle was shared on Instagram page @math_brainteasers. The question states, “AAA + AAB + ABB + BBB= 1974.” Then what is the correct value of A and B.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since then it has been liked a few a times and has garnered responses. Many said that the correct value of A is “5” and B is “3.”

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many on social media. The question stated, if one and a half apples are equal to 60, two oranges are equal to 10. Then what will be the final value if you multiply two apples and half an orange?

