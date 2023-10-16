Brain Teaser: Can you solve this viral maths question?

Be it solving a maths question or, finding something hidden in plain sight or even guessing words, people from all walks of life love solving brain teasers. And if you are looking for one right away, then we have a brain teaser that will keep you hooked for quite some time. The brain teaser asks a simple maths question. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this maths brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: A man posing a maths question to strangers. (Instagram/@optical.noice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can your friends solve this?! Send them and check!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by digital creator Rehan Khan. The video shows Khan asking a maths question to strangers for ₹5,000. The question posed by Khan is ‘10 / half - 2’. Throughout the video, many people answered this question, but no one was able to solve it correctly. Can you solve it?

Check out this viral brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared a few days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.3 million views and still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“18 is the correct answer. 10÷1/2 -2 10÷0.5-2. 20-2=18,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Answer is zero because 10÷ half means half of 10 is 5 so 10÷5=2 , then 2-2=0.”

“10 ÷ half -2. Sol given that. 10÷5-2. 2-2 = 0,” wrote a third.

“0 is correct,” shared a fourth.

Many in the comments section wrote ‘0’ or ‘18’ as the correct answers.

Were you able to solve it? What answer did you get?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON